Calhoun County lottery pool wins $100,000 after playing 14 years

LANSING, Mich. — A Calhoun County pool won $100,000 in a Powerball drawing!

The Michigan Lottery says the four players match four numbers along with the Powerball in a drawing held Oct. 4.

Those numbers were 09-35-54-63-64, PB: 01.

We’re told they won $50,000 then doubled their winnings with the Power Play.

“Me and a few coworkers started a Lottery club about 14 years ago and we have been playing together ever since,” says club member Fredrick Richardson Jr. “A club member sent me a picture of our Powerball ticket saying we won $100,000, but I didn’t think it was real at first. Once I looked up the winning numbers, I realized we really did win! We all feel so blessed.”

Lottery officials say the winners plan to pay their bills with the winnings and pocket what’s left.

