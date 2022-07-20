Calhoun County launches new alert system

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County has announced it is shifting to a new system for emergency notifications.

Rave Alerts will notify subscribers of dangerous conditions pertaining to weather, traffic and other disasters, county officials say.

We’re told county residents can sign up for the free service by texting CALHOUN to 67283 for emergency alerts and CCTRAFFIC to the same number for traffic notifications.

“Our emergency response functions in Calhoun County are coordinated to be able to best serve our community in case disaster strikes,” says Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley. “This is the service our emergency professionals will use for critical communication with the public. Rave Alerts provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Users are advised to download the Smart911 app to determine how they wish to be notified (text, voice or email) and which categories they prefer to receive notifications for.

