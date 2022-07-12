CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Land Bank Authority and Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity have announced that they will be working together on the rehabilitation of a house on 47 Hubbard Street in Battle Creek.

The house, as well as an adjacent lot, were sold to Habitat of Humanity in November 2021. The home is 1,700 square feet. Before work began on the house, it was abated for hazardous materials. The home is expected to be completed by Spring 2023. It will feature four bedrooms, two baths, and be energy efficient.

The home rehabilitation will be the 12th project that The Land Bank Authority has worked with Habitat for Humanity on since their partnership began in 2014. It will also be the third project in the Washington Heights Neighborhood district in the last three years.

“Habitat is excited about this project and the continued relationship with the Land Bank, and we are looking for a low/moderate-income family to match with this amazing house that will be able to accommodate a large family,” said Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Robert Phillips.

“We work with partners whenever we can. Right now, we have a lot of activity in the Washington Heights neighborhood, seeking to increase housing opportunities on Land Bank sites,” said Calhoun County Land Bank Authority Executive Director Krista Trout-Edwards. “We share many goals with Habitat for Humanity including rehabbing homes and removing barriers to home ownership in our community.”

The house is expected to be completed by Spring 2023. Anyone interested in purchasing the house can contact Kaylynn Linsley at (269)-419-2859 or familyservices@habitatbc.org.

