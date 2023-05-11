Calhoun County deputies investigate 3 separate shootings in less than 12 hours

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours and left two people injured.

The sheriff’s office says the first shooting happened around 7 p.m. on May 10 on E. Coolidge in Pennfield Township. When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot and was seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek.

Deputies say a 48-year-old Battle Creek man was identified as the shooter and was taken into custody.

Then, on May 11 around 2 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of 20th Str. And Avenue A in Springfield for a shots fired complaint. When deputies arrived, they learned suspects in a grey sedan fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained damage. Bullet casings were collected from the scene, but the sheriff’s office says they have no suspects at this time.

Later that morning at 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to another shots fired complaint – this time on Hopkins Street in Pennfield Township.

Deputies say they found several spent bullet casings at the scene and three vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. A man who was in one of the vehicles was found seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek.

At this time, deputies have no suspects.

Anyone with information that could help deputies in their investigation should contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

