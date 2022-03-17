Calhoun County inmate mistakenly released

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Calhoun County inmate was mistakenly set free in Battle Creek Thursday afternoon.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says 38-year-old Ryan George Ballinger was at the Calhoun County Jail on several charges, including one for assault, when corrections officials were in the process of transporting Ballinger to the hospital for a PR bond release.

We’re told that was when Ballinger was mistakenly released in the bond lobby at the Calhoun County Corrections Facility, at which he left the building and entered Battle Creek.

Deputies say an extensive search began once Ballinger’s absence was noticed.

CCSO says Ballinger was brought back into custody after he was spotted in Marshall Township between 12 Mile Road and 14 Mile Road on A Drive North.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube