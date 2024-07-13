Calhoun County house burglarized & guns stolen

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Several guns were stolen from a home that was broken into sometime Friday.

On Saturday, the Michigan State Police Marshall Post announced that it is investigating a burglary at a residence in the 14000 block of K Drive South in Calhoun County's Fredonia Township.

Troopers said the break-in occurred sometime between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and that "several firearms were stolen from the residence."

Anybody with any information about the incident should contact the MSP Marshall Post.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.