Calhoun County dispatchers welcome 'facility dog'

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Dispatchers in Calhoun County added an adorable new member to its team!

Hope, a 1-year-old goldendoodle, is an emotional support animal from Canines For Change.

The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority (CCCDA) says Hope will soon be certified to carry out her role as a “facility dog.”

We’re told Hope received advanced obedience training and has been socialized with people from all walks.

“911 telecommunicators regularly answer emergency calls that are stressful and traumatic. It is also their responsibility to make sure the right resources are sent, and pre-arrival instructions are given to the caller,” says Executive Director Michael Armitage. “There is evidence in other 911 centers that having a facility dog assists with this emotional stress by creating a calm and welcoming environment for our staff.”

Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority

In addition to dispatch centers, Canines For Change also supplies trained animals to schools, nursing homes and hospitals, according to CCCDA.

Dispatchers say Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Community Partners helped pay for half the cost of the dog and for the first year to care for her.

We’re told Hope will undergo certification testing in the coming weeks. Once she is certified, she will wear the CCCDA logo on her harness.

Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority

