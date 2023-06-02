Watch Now
Calhoun County deputies seek missing man with dementia

George Gardner missing.jpg
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with dementia out of Pennfield Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says 67-year-old George Alan Gardner was last seen on McAllister Road Thursday night at 10:15 p.m.

George is described as a white man standing at just over six feet and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing denim jeans and a blue T-shirt when he went missing.

Those with knowledge of George’s whereabouts are urged to call 911.

