Calhoun County deputies search for 2 involved in armed robbery

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people involved in an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Pennfield Township.

Deputies were dispatched just before 7:50 p.m. to Parkview Avenue near Viking Drive, according to a news release Wednesday.

The victim was an employee making deliveries for a local pizza restaurant who was approached by the two robbers while he was stopped at the intersection.

One of them opened the driver side door, took out a handgun and demanded money.

Deputies say the victim gave the robbers an undetermined amount of cash but was not injured during the incident.

Both robbers were wearing dark-colored ski masks and the one that took out the handgun was described as an unidentified Black man.

Deputies did not have a description for the second robber, other than that they were driving dark-colored Pontiac.

Anyone with information may contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.