Calhoun County deputies respond to threat made to Homer Schools

HOMER, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County responded to a threat issued to schools in Homer, Michigan, on Thursday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says two separate men’s rooms contained threats written on the bathroom walls.

We’re told deputies swiftly deduced the period in which the threats could have been made and reviewed security footage to determine the suspect, described as a 14-year-old student.

The sheriff’s office says the teen admitted to writing the threats in response to a dare from other juveniles. Those students confirmed the information with authorities, deputies tell us.

Officials say a request for a warrant has since been filed with the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

