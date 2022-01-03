Calhoun County deputies find items stolen from homes after following footprints in snow

ALBION, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries after following footprints in the snow and finding the stolen property.

They responded about 8:50 a.m. Sunday to the 27000 block of J Drive North after residents in the area noticed footprints in the snow around a home where the owners were known to be out of town, according to a news release Monday.

Deputies checked the home and found it had been broken into overnight.

Law enforcement followed the footprints through fields and woods, finding some of the stolen items in a tree line several miles from the home.

They also found more footprints leading from the stolen property, which they followed out to 28 Mile Road, where deputies say they found a man walking down the road carrying stolen items.

After deputies interviewed the man, he took them to a home on 28 Mile Road, where more items from the break-in were found and returned to the homeowner.

Deputies also found items, including a firearm, that appeared to be from another residential burglary nearby earlier in the week.

A vehicle of interest, which deputies developed after speaking with neighbors, was found later Sunday.

The man, a 40-year-old from Albion, was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for burglary.

This and other burglaries in the area remain under investigation.

Anyone with information may contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.