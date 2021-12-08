Calhoun County deputies find, arrest man wanted by Las Vegas police

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office took a wanted fugitive from Las Vegas into custody Wednesday.

The 22-year-old man was wanted by Las Vegas police on a nine-count criminal sexual conduct warrant involving an individual under 14 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was found in Tekonsha Township and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say they’ll extradite him to Nevada for the outstanding warrant.

He’ll also face charges in Michigan for carrying a concealed weapon.