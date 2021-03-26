Calhoun County deputies find 2 children living in home with drugs, stolen property, guns

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old Pennfield Township woman was arrested Thursday after Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies found drugs, stolen property and guns in her home.

Two small children were also removed from the home, according to a news release Friday.

Deputies received information that there was drug activity going on in the home in the 200 block of Adaline Avenue in Pennfield Township.

Further information indicated that two small children were living in the home in unsafe conditions.

Deputies executing a search warrant found “a large quantity” of suspected meth, stolen property and multiple firearms.

Child Protective Services helped with removing the two children that were found inside.

The woman was arrested for unrelated warrants.

Calhoun County deputies continue to investigate.