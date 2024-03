CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic after a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night.

Dispatchers say the closure affects the westbound lanes at mile marker 120.

We're told traffic is being redirected via the Albion exit at mile marker 121. UPDATE: The left lane remains closed as of 11:25 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube