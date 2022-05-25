Calhoun County bridge to close next week on 15 Mile Road

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Calhoun County bridge will undergo its last maintenance project for the current season starting next week.

The Calhoun County Road Department says work on the 15 Mile Road bridge above the Kalamazoo River, located south of Michigan Avenue, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31 and will last for about a month.

Calhoun County Road Department

The bridge will be closed until work is completed, county officials say.

We’re told the guardrail will be replaced and repairs will be made to the concrete, among other improvements.

The county adds another bridge on 15 Mile Road over I-94 will be closed Tuesday with a projected reopening in November.

