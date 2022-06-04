Calhoun Co. reveals new park name

ALBION, Mich. — Calhoun County Parks and Recreation introduced the name of its newest park: “Ménwabek Meadow Park.”

The unveiling event happened Saturday at 10750 28 Mile Road in Albion.

Calhoun County Parks and Recreation

The name is a Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi translation of “beautiful metal.”

It references the park’s use as an Iron Belle Trailhead and its restoration to a wildflower meadow.

“This name is an acknowledgement that before this property was a park or farmland, it was part of a tribal area that covered all of Calhoun County and beyond.

“The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi are the original stewards of this land and the county will play a part in stewarding it into the future for everyone to enjoy,” said Doug Ferrall, assistant director for community development.

Ménwabek Meadow Park includes 38 acres of restored native prairie habitat and more than 20 acres of restored woodland habitat.

The park serves as a trailhead for the Iron Belle Trail, Albion River Trail and the North Country Trail.

Calhoun County Parks and Recreation

It’s open to the public from dawn until dusk every day, year-round.

The park is possible thanks to several grants from the Michigan DNR, Albion College, the Kalamazoo River Recreational Foundation and the 2020-2025 Calhoun County Parks Millage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube