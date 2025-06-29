Calhoun Co. prisoner attempts to escape during medical appointment

CALHOUN CO., Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says a prisoner is back in custody after an attempted escape during a medical appointment.

In a release, the office says deputies were with the 30-year-old man at a local hospital for a hand injury shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday when he ran off.

They did not specify which hospital.

The prisoner was caught after a short chase, and back in custody by 8:04 a.m. with help from a Battle Creek Police Officer.

The man was originally being held on one count of Resist and Obstruct/Assault on a corrections officer. The Sheriff's Office says it will be seeking additional charges related to the attempted case.

