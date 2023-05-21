Calhoun Co. man sentenced to prison for 2 sexual assault cold cases

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Hartford man will spend years behind bars after he admitted to two separate sexual assault charges.

33-year-old Logan Fields pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, last December.

A judge sentenced Fields to 15-30 years in prison for the first-degree charge and eight months to two years for the fourth-degree charge.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office says Fields started abusing a 16-year-old in 2009 and continued to do so until 2012. This resulted in the first-degree guilty plea.

The Calhoun County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team found out about that victim while investigating a separate 2012 sexual assault case involving Fields, for which he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

DNA evidence linked Fields to the 2012 assault.

Fields’ prison sentence stems from a six-year Calhoun County Sexual Assault Team investigation.

“Our SAKI units throughout the state are uniquely qualified to close these long cold sexual assault cases and stop multiple offenders from making victims of more Michigan residents,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I’m thankful for the team in Calhoun County who worked toward these convictions and, as always, we hope this allows some closure for the survivors.”

“The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has been instrumental in bringing sex offenders to justice,” Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert added. “Advances in DNA technology and tenacious criminal investigations are pulling criminals out of the shadows.”

Michigan’s SAKI was established in 2016 to investigate and prosecute sexual assaults related to previously untested sexual assault evidence kits.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube