Calhoun Co. dive team to purchase life vests, water safety equipment with grant

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Calhoun County Area Law Enforcement Underwater Recovery Team (ALURT) has received a $4,605 grant toward new water equipment for its team members.

The grant, awarded by the Marshall Community Foundation, will be used to buy infant- and child-sized life vests, as well as equipment to facilitate water safety and rescue efforts, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

ALURT and Marina Patrol wish to take the opportunity to remind others of the importance of wearing life vests when spending time in and around water.

We’re told all Michigan children under the age of 6 are required to don proper flotation devices while on boats and other water vessels.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for additional safety information.

