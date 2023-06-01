Watch Now
Calhoun Co. deputies to expand bracelet program benefiting those with early dementia

Calhoun County Sheriff unit file photo.jpeg
file photo
Calhoun County Sheriff unit file photo.jpeg
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 09:53:13-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies announced plans to expand its program supporting people with early signs of dementia.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says more of their deputies will be trained on the ID Bracelet Program as part of their ongoing partnership with Miles for Memories.

We’re told the program allows those who are suffering from dementia in its early stages to remain physically active. The waterproof bracelets bear QR codes leading to wearers’ emergency and medical information that responders can scan during emergencies.

CCSO says anyone can buy one of these bracelets and their deputies can assist with fittings and registration.

Visit the program’s website for more information.

