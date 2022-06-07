Calhoun Co. deputies find stolen items amid theft investigation

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found several stolen items while investigating a theft in Leroy Township.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Saturday in the 900 block of K Drive Street.

Deputies were canvassing the neighborhood for suspects when they saw a suspicious vehicle.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but say it pulled into a nearby property before the driver got out and ran off.

While investigating, deputies realized it was a stolen vehicle, pulling a trailer with freshly cut walnut logs.

Deputies say they also found several other vehicles with displaced and/or tampered with VIN plates, stolen watercraft and stolen trailers.

The sheriff’s office got a warrant to search a home on the property and found several stolen items and illegal firearms.

Now, deputies are working to contact the owners of the stolen items.

If you have any information about this string of thefts, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube