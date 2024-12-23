Bystanders trying to help injured man, leads to discovery of robbery suspect

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was found at the side of the I-69 near the I-94 interchange around 3 a.m. Sunday in Marshall Township but began attacking people who stopped to see if he needed help.

When Calhoun County Deputies arrived, they made a surprising discovery— the 37-year-old Saint Clair Shores man had just committed armed robbery in Galesburg.

He was injured and had hurt several of the people who tried to help him, resisted arrest, and later assaulted hospital staff trying to treat his wounds.

According to information sent to FOX 17 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the man was suspected to be intoxicated at the time.

During their investigation, stolen property and the weapon used in the robbery were found in the suspect’s vehicle and handed over to Kalamazoo County Deputies.

He is now being held in Calhoun County Jail on multiple felony charges. Kalamazoo County is handling the robbery investigation.

