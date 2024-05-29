Bystander hit while helping at crash, have you seen the driver responsible?

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A bystander helping out at a crash scene is now in the hospital after being hit by another car.

It happened around 10 P.m. Tuesday where Dickman Rd meets 24th St. Calhoun County Deputies say they were responding to a two-car crash where one of the drivers was trapped in the vehicle.

Both the bystander and the trapped driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other car didn't stop, so their investigation now includes finding that driver.

If you saw a bright green Dodge Charger in the area around that time, please reach out to the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. The vehicle may have recent damage