Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek announces new wolf exhibit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — According to Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek their opening day, May 1, 2021, will see the introduction of a new Mexican gray wolf exhibit.

The Dr. Edward Drew & Dr. Pamela Buitendorp-Drew Den will be the second largest animal exhibit at Binder Park Zoo since the 18-acre savanna exhibit. Features of the exhibit includes a viewing den, multiple viewing opportunities for viewers, and a space for the animals.

“The zoo is committed to conservation and protecting what has been entrusted to us, including saving wildlife,” stated Diane Thompson, President & CEO “We would not be able to accomplish our mission without our generous donors and community. The generosity of our donors made it possible for the zoo to continue the construction of a major new exhibit amid a pandemic. Their generosity and commitment to the zoo are significant and of great value,” Thompson continued.

Dr. Edward Drew & Pamela Buitendorp-Drew den was created via a gift from Dr. Edward Drew and Dr. Pamela Buitendorp-Drew with generous alongside the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Paul Tomich & Dr. Che-Shen Tomich, Joan Higgins, The Santo, Maria, Frank & John Zanetti Foundation and the Calhoun County Visitors Bureau.

“Despite the pandemic-related challenges like long back-orders on some materials, and the occasional weather delay, I was very pleased with the steady progress we made which allowed us to keep fairly close to our original schedule.” said Hicks.

“The Dr. Edward Drew & Dr. Pamela Buitendorp-Drew Wolf Den gives us the potential to make a greater contribution to the Mexican Gray Wolf Species Survival Program through breeding than ever before,” said Brett Linsley, Manager of Wildlife, Conservation & Education at the zoo. “Not only does it continue our long history of working with this remarkable species, it elevates the impact we can make, which is very exciting.”

More information about Binder Park Zoo can be found on their website.