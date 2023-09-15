Bellevue man leads authorities on multi-county chase, speeds top 90 mph

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase across multiple county lines Thursday night.

The city of Battle Creek says police responded to reports of an assault involving a firearm and vehicle near Bedford Road and West Michigan Avenue at around 11 p.m.

We’re told the victim on scene informed police that he and the 27-year-old suspect argued over a woman they were both acquainted with.

The suspect reportedly collided into his car, forcing it into a nearby parking lot. The victim stated the suspect drove near him in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard, the city explains. The victim was unhurt.

Officials say police then located the suspect behind a gas station, at which the suspect left the parking lot in his vehicle and led police northward into Barry County.

The city says the pursuit veered eastward into Eaton County, topping speeds of 90 mph and lasted 33 miles.

We’re told the chase ended 35 minutes later after the suspect’s car broke down in a Barry County cornfield on Butler Road. The man ran off in a wooded area and tried to conceal himself inside a creek when a police sergeant spotted him and placed him in custody. Methamphetamines were discovered inside his pants, according to the city.

The suspect was taken to the Calhoun County Jail after a medical evaluation.

Authorities say they are pursuing assault charges as well as fleeing and eluding; meth possession; and resisting and obstruction.

The city credits sheriffs’ departments from Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties for their assistance.

