BCGo receives $300K from MDOT, will operate for another year

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has announced BCGo will operate for another year thanks to an additional $300,000 in funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The pilot program, which allows riders to travel anywhere within Calhoun County, launched in March 2021.

The latest round of funding will allow BCGo to continue through late spring to early summer 2023, the city says.

“This extension gives us the ability to focus on the data we’ve already collected, and really develop a transportation model that works for Calhoun County,” says Battle Creek Transit Mobility Manager Kristy Grestini. “BCGo has already proven to be successful in our community, but this additional funding gives us the opportunity to build on what we have already been providing, and really demonstrate what a county-wide micro-transit system could do for our community in the future.”

We’re told the service’s two minivans have collectively provided 9,800 trips since launch.

Download the BCGo Calhoun County app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

