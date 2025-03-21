Battle Creek working on problems with drinking water quality

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek is working to correct issues with its drinking water.

On Friday, city officials announced that they had identified a drinking water standard violation affecting water customers in not only Battle Creek, but also Emmett Township, Springfield and portions of Pennfield Township.

They said impacted customers will receive a letter from the city’s Water Division with more information. The letter also will be available on the city’s website — www. battlecreekmi.gov .

Quarterly testing from February showed that total trihalomethanes (TTHM) levels in the water system exceed the standard of 80 parts per billion (ppb). This average was calculated over the past 12 months.

City officials said the rise in TTHM levels is not an immediate health emergency and residents do not need to boil water or take other corrective actions. The city will notify the public if the situation changes and the water is no longer safe to drink.

Prolonged exposure to high TTHM levels over many years may affect the liver, kidneys or central nervous system and increase cancer risks.

They said the high levels are likely due to drilling and aquifer testing new wells at the Verona Well Field , a project that began two years ago, with well drilling starting last August. At the recommendation of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy , to keep drinking water safe from bacteria the city used additional disinfectants that have likely resulted in higher TTHM levels.

“Our existing well network is aging and showing signs of deterioration, which is why our well field rehabilitation project is so critical to complete," said Battle Creek utility administrator Perry Hart. "We need a reliable water source and secure infrastructure to use it. This project is expected to be completed, with all new wells operational, by the end of 2025. "

The city is working with the State of Michigan to monitor the situation and reduce TTHM levels as quickly as possible.