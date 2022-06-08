Watch
Battle Creek woman turns herself in, charged with open murder in 'brutal attack'

Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 08, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman is facing an open murder charge in the death of a 33-year-old man back in April.

Ryan Brouse was killed in what police described as a “brutal attack” in Battle Creek on April 6.

Following an investigation, officers submitted a warrant for 43-year-old Battle Creek resident Markisha Srackangast, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told Srackangast turned herself in to police this Monday and appeared for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation.

