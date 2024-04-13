Battle Creek woman stabbed to death, boyfriend held for murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody for fatally stabbing his girlfriend late Friday night.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of a 28-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the 200 block of West Pitman Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a man running near the intersection of East Emmett Street and North Wabash Avenue with blood on his hands. Several officers stopped to check on the man and gather information while others arrived at Pitman Avenue and made contact with several adults and a few children who had come out of the home.

Officers checked the Pitman Avenue home and found the reported stabbing victim, Morgan Schug, 28, of Battle Creek. Lifesaving measures were attempted but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Battle Creek Fire Department also was dispatched to the Pitman Avenue home. Meanwhile, a second victim was treated and transported to a local hospital by LifeCare Ambulance for injuries from an assault.

Officers determined that the 33-year-old Battle Creek man they had come into contact with at East Emmett Street and North Wabash Avenue was the boyfriend of the stabbing victim. He was taken into custody as a suspect and was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

The investigation further determined that the suspect did not live at the victim's house. He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of open murder.

Officers said the suspect will not be identified until he is arraigned in court on Monday.

