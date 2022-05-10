Battle Creek woman killed in early morning crash

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old Battle Creek woman is dead after she failed to pass a vehicle before crashing into a pickup truck head-on.

The deadly crash happened Tuesday morning around 6:10 on Michigan Avenue near 15 Mile Road in Marshall Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a 34-year-old Battle Creek woman was attempting to pass a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old man.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Battle Creek woman failed to pass another vehicle heading westbound before crashing into a pickup truck that was heading eastbound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Michigan Avenue was closed for about three hours while crews investigated the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

