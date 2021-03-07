Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Battle Creek woman dies a month after 114th birthday

Posted at 9:55 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 21:55:05-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Battle Creek woman who was 114 years old has died. Ellen Goodwill was considered to be Michigan’s oldest resident.

The Battle Creek Enquirer cites the Gerontology Research Group, which keeps track of supercentenarians who reach 110.

Goodwill lived at Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek. She died Tuesday, a month after celebrating her 114th birthday.

Sharon Miller says her friend was a “lady of grace.”

Goodwill was born Ellen Lear in 1907 near Paris, Kentucky. She settled in Battle Creek where her husband was being treated for injuries from World War II.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News on your time