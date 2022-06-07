Battle Creek valve replacement to begin Thursday, expect water shutoffs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Crews are scheduled to begin replacing Battle Creek’s broken water valves Thursday.

The city says valve replacements will occur Thursday and Friday between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. Road closures and water shutoffs are expected.

We’re told water shutoffs will occur during the above times at the following locations:

Capital Avenue from Meadow Drive to Stafford Avenue.

Loch Haven Lane from Capital Avenue to Lakeside Drive.

Lakeside Drive from Loch Haven Lane to Rock Creek Lane.

Rock Creek Lane from Capital Avenue to Lakeside Drive.

Stafford Avenue from Capital Avenue to Leland Drive.

A boil water advisory may be issued after shutoffs end.

The city adds Capital Avenue from Minges Road to Golden Avenue will be closed to all traffic between June 9 at 9 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. See the detour below:

City of Battle Creek

The closure will affect transit route 4S on Friday, the city says. We’re told the following bus routes will be out of service on Friday:

Outbound stops:

George B. Place

Jennings Road

Cascade Drive

Country Club

Drive Francis

Drive Minges Road

Inbound stops:

Minges Road

Oakland Drive

Francis Drive

Country Club Drive

Meadow Drive

Jennings Road

George B. Place

