Battle Creek Transit to suspend services Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Transit services in Battle Creek will be suspended on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The city of Battle Creek says this suspension will allow staff members to attend former Transit Maintenance Supervisor Merritt Wilson’s funeral, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 15. We’re told Wilson had been working for the city since 2008.

Transit cancellations include Tele-Transit and bus services, the city says. We’re told BCGo had already suspended service on Saturdays temporarily.

Regularly scheduled services are scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 24.

Visit the Battle Creek Transit website for more information.

