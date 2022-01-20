Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Battle Creek Transit to suspend services Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
Battle Creek Public Transit Service
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 21:09:10-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Transit services in Battle Creek will be suspended on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The city of Battle Creek says this suspension will allow staff members to attend former Transit Maintenance Supervisor Merritt Wilson’s funeral, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 15. We’re told Wilson had been working for the city since 2008.

Transit cancellations include Tele-Transit and bus services, the city says. We’re told BCGo had already suspended service on Saturdays temporarily.

Regularly scheduled services are scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 24.

Visit the Battle Creek Transit website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News