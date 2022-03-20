Battle Creek Transit to hold public meeting on proposed fare increase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit is scheduled to hold a public meeting on a potential fare increase that staff members have proposed.

The city of Battle Creek says a fare increase to $1.75 for single-ride tickets is being considered in order “to help better fund operations and services.”

The meeting will be held at City Hall Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m., the city says.

Those wishing to offer public comment are asked to attend in person or send an email to CityClerk@battlecreekmi.gov ahead of the meeting.

“Limited transportation alternatives leave many neighbors without other options,” says Public Transit Director Mallory Avis. “We need to make sure we can continue operating at the current levels, and also want to improve Transit services for our riders. We think this is the best solution to meet those needs.”

City officials say the following fare increases are being considered:

Single bus ride: $1.25 to $1.75

Reduced fare bus ride: $0.60 to $0.85

Multiple-ride bus passes: $6–$32 to $8–$45

Tele-Transit ADA and reduced fare: $2 to $3

Transfers would still be free, the city of Battle Creek adds. We’re told the fare increases would take effect July 1 if approved.

