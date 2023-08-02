Battle Creek Transit to adjust bus schedule amid ongoing driver shortage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit announced changes to its bus schedule as it continues to grapple with driver shortages.

The adjusted bus schedule will take effect, Monday, Aug. 7.

The city of Battle Creek says the current bus shortage is the most significant in the transit system’s history.

While the new schedule is in effect, the city notes there will be no buses running from 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. to allow lunch breaks for its drivers.

"Whenever we're making a decision like this, we're trying to make sure that we are choosing the least detrimental impact to our passengers," says Public Transit Director Mallory Avis. "We realize there's people who rely on this service every day to get to work."

Riders in need of trip planning are invited to call 269-966-3474.

Door-to-door service options are available through Tele-Transit and BCGo. Visit Battle Creek Transit’s webpage for more information.

To be alerted of service changes, sign up to receive text and email alerts under "Alert Center."

Those wishing to become part- or full-time bus drivers are required to have a commercial driver’s license. Wages begin at $20.61 an hour, city officials say. No prior experience is required.

Benefits reportedly include health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, an employer-matched retirement account and more.

Apply online.

