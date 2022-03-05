Watch
Battle Creek Transit services resume Monday

City of Battle Creek
Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 05, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has announced the return of its transit services following an eight-week hiatus.

We’re told the following services will be in operation starting the week of Monday, March 7:

  • Tele-Transit: Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until midnight.
  • BCGo: Resumes Saturday services on March 12.
  • 3E Main-Post and 4N Capital NE: Bus route resumes half-hour schedules.

The city adds Battle Creek Transit is hiring new drivers and operators starting at $19.05 an hour. We’re told no experience is necessary to qualify. See their jobs page for more information.

Visit Battle Creek Transit’s website or call 269-966-3474 to plan a trip.

