Battle Creek Transit further tweaks bus schedule due to historic driver shortage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit (BCT) announced it is adjusting its fixed bus schedule amid its ongoing driver shortage. The company says the shortage is the most significant it has seen in history.

The following changes take effect Monday, Sept. 25:



Service runs from 5:15 a.m.–3:45 p.m.

All hourly routes will still run every hour except the VA Express, which will operate at 5:45 a.m. only. Buses depart the downtown area for the last time at 2:15 p.m.

Half-hour routes depart downtown for the last time at 3:15 p.m.

We’re told there will be no service from 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. to allow lunch breaks for drivers. BCGo and Tele-Transit will still run Mondays through Fridays at 5:15 a.m.–7 p.m.

Riders with questions are encouraged to connect with BCT staff at the downtown Transfer Center Thursday and Friday.

Call 269-966-3474 for trip-planning assistance.

Sign up for transit alerts via text and email on the city’s website or follow BCT on Facebook.

Meanwhile, BCT says they are seeking part- and full-time drivers starting at $20.61 an hour. No prior experience is required.

The transit company adds they will accept applications for roles that don’t require a commercial driver’s license. Those positions start at $18.15 an hour.

Benefits reportedly include benefits such as health, dental and vision insurance, a retirement account and more.

Those interested in becoming BCT drivers are invited to apply online.

