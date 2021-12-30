Watch
Battle Creek Transit announces service changes amid driver shortage

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
Battle Creek Public Transit Service
Posted at 2:20 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 14:20:19-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit is making temporary service changes because of driver shortages, according to a news release Thursday.

Beginning Jan. 10, riders can expect these changes:

  • Tele-Transit will provide service from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, temporarily eliminating the service typically provided until midnight. 
  • BC Transit will combine the 3E Main-Post and 4N NE Capital Avenue bus routes, with one bus alternating between the two routes every half hour. 
  • The county-wide BCGo pilot will temporarily stop Saturday service beginning Jan. 15. 
Those interested in applying to be a bus driver can get more information on the city’s website here.

Operator and driver positions start at $19.05 per hour, with no experience needed, and drivers will receive training to receive their commercial driver’s license.

