Battle Creek to start sewer, road work projects Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek’s Department of Public Works says two projects that will shift traffic are scheduled to start Monday, June 13.

The first project is on Fountain Street West between Washington Avenue South and Meachem Avenue.

Battle Creek Department of Public Works

Fountain Street West will close to through traffic at 7 a.m. Monday so crews can repair several breaks in the sanitary sewer mainline.

The road will remain closed through Friday, June 17, weather permitting.

The second project is on West Dickman Road at Hill Brady Road, where crews will repair the asphalt at the intersection.

Battle Creek Department of Public Works

Traffic will shift from the right-turn lane from eastbound West Dickman onto Hill Brady, and extend slightly onto southbound Hill Brady.

The shift is scheduled to last from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday.

