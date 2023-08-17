Battle Creek to kick off Restaurant Week 2023 with first-ever Food Prize

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Culinary businesses and connoisseurs are invited to attend Battle Creek’s inaugural Food Prize this fall.

The city of Battle Creek says Food Prize recognizes the region’s food and beverage companies for their innovation while highlighting budding entrepreneurs.

We’re told the event kicks off this year’s Restaurant Week at Kellogg Arena. Food Prize runs Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon until 5 p.m.

Food Prize is the result of a collaboration between Sprout BC, Kellogg Arena, the Small Business Development Office, Battle Creek Food Reimagined and more, city officials say.

“The goal of Food Prize is to foster a dynamic and supportive environment for food and beverage businesses looking to kickstart or scale their operations,” says Sprout BC’s Jeremy Andrews. “We are excited to witness the emergence of innovative food concepts, and to support the growth of local talents in Southwest Michigan.”

Businesses from the following counties are invited to apply online before Friday, Sept. 1: Calhoun, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Barry, Eaton, Branch, Cass, Berrien, Hillsdale and Jackson.

The city says attendees will get to taste samples prepared by aspiring entrepreneurs in Southwest Michigan’s culinary industry and vote for their favorites. Three awards will be given to participants in the “Food and Beverage Business/Food Service” and “Food Manufacturing/Production” categories.

We’re told finalists will advance to the pitch competition on Oct. 7, three of whom will net cash prizes of up to $10,000. Participants may also receive marketing, consulting or other services.

Visit Food Prize’s website for more information.

Restaurant Week runs Oct. 7–14 this year.

