EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek teenager has been arrested for a carjacking in Emmet Township. The teen is 16 years old.

According to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, the carjacking occurred on February 26 in a parking lot at 883 E Michigan Avenue.

The teenager has been charged with carjacking, felony firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

