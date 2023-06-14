Battle Creek swim area to close 24 hours for Goguac Lake treatment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek swim area will be closed for a 24-hour period while lake weed treatment occurs this week.

The city advises residents to stay out of Goguac Lake at Willard Beach from Thursday at noon until the same time Friday.

We’re told the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is applying chemical weed treatment around different sections of the lake. The treatment needs 24 hours to take full effect.

Those who venture into the water during that time are advised to shower after.

The park and beach will remain open to visitors, according to city officials.

View this map to see where and how the lake will be treated.

Anyone with questions may call Environmental Services at 269-966-3343.

