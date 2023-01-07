Battle Creek survey wants resident input on Fire Department, EMS

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle creek launched a survey that will allow residents to share their experiences around Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance.

"There'll be questions asking things that we may or may not already provide. But what we want to make sure of is ... Are these still the services that our community wants us to continue?" said City Manager Rebecca Fleury.

The survey will also let the city know if residents feel like they're benefitting from the services.

The city first began conducting these kinds of surveys in 2022, starting with the police department.

Fleury says the data from 2022 is still being reviewed by the Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM). Once CPSM releases the final report for the police survey and the new survey, the city will start having conversations on what to do next.

The survey is open now until Friday, Jan. 27. Fleury is expecting the final reports from CPSM around March.

