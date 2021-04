BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police responded to a stabbing incident early this morning that resulted in the death of Christopher Dykstra, 43, Prosecutor Dan Gilbert confirms.

We’re told it happened in the area of Main Street and Newark Avenue.

Gilbert says an 18-year-old man was involved and will not be charged, as the stabbing has been determined to have been an act of self-defense.

