Battle Creek seeks public input on draft strategy addressing housing needs

Finding a home in Battle Creek that is available, affordable and fits a family's needs is becoming a challenge for more people.

Now, the city is looking at ways to expand its housing options through a draft Housing Strategy, and residents have a chance to weigh in on what comes next.

Whitney Wardell sees those housing needs firsthand.

As president and CEO of Neighborhoods Inc. of Battle Creek, Wardell leads an organization that helps people at different points in their housing journey, from those experiencing homelessness to people working toward becoming homeowners.

Wardell said the challenges are affecting a wide range of people.

"I think that right now it's just about everyone, from low to moderate income to your working class families with good with what we would perceive to be really good jobs, are still struggling to find something that can accommodate their needs," Wardell said.

Neighborhoods Inc. connects people with resources including homebuyer education and down payment assistance.

But even with those resources, Wardell said families still have to find housing that fits both their needs and their budget.

"One of the greatest housing challenges that we are noticing is the growing need for attainable housing," Wardell said. "We often find that we can help people access the housing, but the bigger challenge is helping them keep it."

City planners have also been studying the need for more housing options.

Battle Creek Planning Supervisor Darcy Schmitt said the shortage is not limited to one type of home or one income level.

"We're in need of housing anywhere from single family to multiple family, all different types of housing, and at all different price points," Schmitt said.

The city's draft strategy outlines several ways Battle Creek could add those options.

That includes exploring pre-approved building plans for single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and small apartment buildings. The city is also looking at vacant properties, zoning changes and partnerships that could make it easier to develop housing.

Schmitt said the issue is important not only for people looking for somewhere to live, but also for Battle Creek's workforce and businesses.

"We need employment for our residents. We need housing for our employers, so it's it's really a balancing act," Schmitt said. "And housing has definitely been a challenge for several years."

The city has been gathering input from the community as it develops the strategy.

Public meetings began in September 2025, and the city held its most recent public outreach meeting in June. Schmitt said the city also received more than 100 responses to a community survey.

Now that a draft is available, residents have another opportunity to review what is being proposed and share what they believe Battle Creek still needs.

Wardell said city leaders and housing organizations can identify trends, but they cannot speak for every resident's experience.

"The residents know what they need. We can't make that decision for them," Wardell said.

Residents have until Sept. 15 to weigh in on the draft Housing Strategy.

The draft is available online, at Battle Creek City Hall and at both Willard Library locations. Feedback will go before the Planning Commission before a final decision is made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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