Battle Creek seeks election workers, voters to receive new cards

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek City Clerk’s Office announced 2022 election information Wednesday.

The office says all voters in the city of Battle Creek will receive new voter cards in the mail to reflect 2020 Census updates.

As part of these updates, Battle Creek wants voters to remember the following:

The U.S. Congressional Representative District is now District 4

The Michigan Senate District is now District 18

The Michigan Representative District is now District 44

Boundary lines changed slightly in each, but the city is still in Calhoun County Commission Districts 1, 2 and 3

Due to 2022 Census population data, the city had to rebalance certain ward boundaries:

Ward 1: Precincts 4 and 10

Ward 2: Precinct 18

Ward 3: Precinct 1

Ward 4: Precincts 2, 8 and 9

Ward 5: Precincts 3 and 5

The city of Battle Creek also asks community members to participate in the elections as workers.

These positions pay $11-13 hourly, but the city says that could change this year.

Duties include setting up polling stations, assisting voters at the polls, checking voter registrations and entering names into poll books.

Eligible workers must meet the following requirements:

Age 16-18 and a Michigan resident; or age 18 or older, a U.S. citizen and a registered Michigan voter

Able to attend the training session at Kellogg Arena on Tuesday, June 28

Able to work at any polling location

Available to work from 6 a.m. on election day (August 2 and November 1) until the polls close and final balancing is finished, which is typically a 16-hour day

Available for additional balancing at the Calhoun County Board of Canvassers, as necessary

Not convicted of a felony or election crime

To apply, click here.

You must return your application with a copy of your driver’s license or state ID and Social Security card to the clerk’s office at 10 N. Division St., Suite 111, Battle Creek, MI 49014.

As of May 2022, the city of Battle Creek has about 39,000 registered voters.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube