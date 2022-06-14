Battle Creek road projects to close 2 streets

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Department of Public Works says two road projects will shut down roads this week.
Crews will close West Goodale Avenue from Oneita Street Beglin Court on Wednesday, June 15, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
The city says this work requires a temporary Battle Creek Transit bus detour for the 3W – Kendall/Goodale route. During this detour, transit will not serve the following bus stops:
- Goodale Avenue at Review Street
- Goodale Avenue at Kendall Street
- Goodale Avenue at Hubbard Street
The city says, traveling inbound, the bus will turn left on Washington Avenue, right on Roosevelt Avenue W, left on Hubbard Street and back on route.
The second project will close West Bidwell Street from Foster Avenue to Highland Avenue on Friday, June 17.
This project also is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.