Battle Creek receives $1.1 million grant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) donated $1,094,358 to the City of Battle Creek through the 2021 American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP).

Battle Creek reports that HOME_ARP provides financial aid for housing development, homelessness assistance, and supportive services. The funding intends to reduce the severity of homelessness in Battle Creek.

The City of Battle Creek is searching for proposals from qualified nonprofit organizations to provide rental assistance, supportive services and/or develop rental units/non-congregate shelters to serve households experiencing homelessness.

Proposals that have been accepted will be part of Battle Creek’s HOME-ARP funding distribution plan submission to HUD. Officials state the city’s Community Development team will award grants with HUD approval of the city’s plan.

Agencies are required to have at least one staff member attend the RFP pre-submittal Zoom conference on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. Information for attendance can be found below.

• Zoom link

• Zoom Meeting ID: 856 4541 0455

• Passcode: 036738

Questions pertaining to HOME-ARP must be submitted by March 31, 2022, with all agency proposals having a deadline of April 14, 2022.

More information about the grant can be found on battlecreekmi.gov.