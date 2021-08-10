Watch
Battle Creek Public Schools issues mask mandate for the upcoming school year

Battle Creek Public Schools
Battle Creek Public Schools require masks
Posted at 7:00 AM, Aug 10, 2021
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Leaders with Battle Creek Public Schools have announced their reopening plan for the upcoming school year – and it includes mask wearing.

Masks will be required for everyone inside the school district buildings. It includes both vaccinated people and those not vaccinated.

The district says it will provide masks for students and staff who need them.

Leaders also say they will monitor transmission levels and may adjust their policy with guidance from the Calhoun County Public Health Department throughout the year.

Click here to read more about their reopening plan.

