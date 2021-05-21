Battle Creek power outage scheduled to occur tonight

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Consumers Energy is scheduled to shut off power to select Battle Creek residents and businesses while new cables and transformers are installed tonight, according to the City of Battle Creek.

The outage is scheduled to begin 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning and is expected to last until 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23 has been selected as a back-up date with the same hours.

We’re told the outage will affect those in the area of Columbia Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The City adds the intersection should be treated as a 4-way stop, as the outage will affect the traffic lights there.

